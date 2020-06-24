7301 KENTWOOD Avenue

Amenities

This charming traditional family home is perched atop the bluff w/ panoramic views from the marina to the Santa Monica mountains. A 4 bedroom, 4 bath home w/ over 3,000 square feet is the quintessential blend of elegance & warmth. Living room w/fireplace & picturesque window leads to separate formal dining room perfect for sunset suppers. The gourmet cook's kitchen w/ breakfast area includes a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. A separate family room w/ bar area is perfect for entertaining. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms and baths to complete the first floor. Upstairs guides you to the private master suite w/ stunning views, walk-in closet & en-suite remodeled bath. 4th bedroom w/ spacious closet & large bath complete this beautiful Kentwood home floor plan. The rear yard is all about the views and perfect for backyard bbq's. Don't miss out on this beauty!