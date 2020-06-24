All apartments in Los Angeles
7301 KENTWOOD Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

7301 KENTWOOD Avenue

7301 Kentwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Kentwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming traditional family home is perched atop the bluff w/ panoramic views from the marina to the Santa Monica mountains. A 4 bedroom, 4 bath home w/ over 3,000 square feet is the quintessential blend of elegance & warmth. Living room w/fireplace & picturesque window leads to separate formal dining room perfect for sunset suppers. The gourmet cook's kitchen w/ breakfast area includes a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. A separate family room w/ bar area is perfect for entertaining. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms and baths to complete the first floor. Upstairs guides you to the private master suite w/ stunning views, walk-in closet & en-suite remodeled bath. 4th bedroom w/ spacious closet & large bath complete this beautiful Kentwood home floor plan. The rear yard is all about the views and perfect for backyard bbq's. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue have any available units?
7301 KENTWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7301 KENTWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 KENTWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
