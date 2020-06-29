7280 Las Plumas Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Charming and Remodel House for Rent - Property Id: 185020



Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located upstair of the property. Partially remodeled, the unit features a freshly painted interior/exterior, original hardwood floors, closet space, and washer/dryer hookups. Unit has stove and ceiling fan. It also includes 1 spaces for parking. Tenant pays for utility, electricity, gas and trash. This is a non-smoking and non pets home.



Reason to live here:



-big lot and gardens on premises.

-Only a 2-minute walk to bus station,

-5-minute walk to liquor store or supermarket.

-Great location...driving is only 12-15-minutes to Burbank/Glendale/Pasadena, and 20-minutes to DTLA.

-Incredible views of canyon.

-Feel like gateway from the city after work

-Very private entrance



Interested? Please call/text James at 626-716-8618 for private tour

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185020

Property Id 185020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5380265)