7280 Las Plumas Ln

Charming and Remodel House for Rent - Property Id: 185020
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located upstair of the property. Partially remodeled, the unit features a freshly painted interior/exterior, original hardwood floors, closet space, and washer/dryer hookups. Unit has stove and ceiling fan. It also includes 1 spaces for parking. Tenant pays for utility, electricity, gas and trash. This is a non-smoking and non pets home.
Reason to live here:
-big lot and gardens on premises.
-Only a 2-minute walk to bus station,
-5-minute walk to liquor store or supermarket.
-Great location...driving is only 12-15-minutes to Burbank/Glendale/Pasadena, and 20-minutes to DTLA.
-Incredible views of canyon.
-Feel like gateway from the city after work
-Very private entrance
Interested? Please call/text James at 626-716-8618 for private tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185020
Property Id 185020
No Pets Allowed
