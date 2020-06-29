All apartments in Los Angeles
7280 Las Plumas Ln

7280 Las Plumas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7280 Las Plumas Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Charming and Remodel House for Rent - Property Id: 185020

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located upstair of the property. Partially remodeled, the unit features a freshly painted interior/exterior, original hardwood floors, closet space, and washer/dryer hookups. Unit has stove and ceiling fan. It also includes 1 spaces for parking. Tenant pays for utility, electricity, gas and trash. This is a non-smoking and non pets home.

Reason to live here:

-big lot and gardens on premises.
-Only a 2-minute walk to bus station,
-5-minute walk to liquor store or supermarket.
-Great location...driving is only 12-15-minutes to Burbank/Glendale/Pasadena, and 20-minutes to DTLA.
-Incredible views of canyon.
-Feel like gateway from the city after work
-Very private entrance

Interested? Please call/text James at 626-716-8618 for private tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185020
Property Id 185020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5380265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7280 Las Plumas Ln have any available units?
7280 Las Plumas Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7280 Las Plumas Ln have?
Some of 7280 Las Plumas Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7280 Las Plumas Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7280 Las Plumas Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7280 Las Plumas Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7280 Las Plumas Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7280 Las Plumas Ln offers parking.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Ln have a pool?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Ln have accessible units?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

