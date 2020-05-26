All apartments in Los Angeles
7265 Hyannis Drive
7265 Hyannis Drive

7265 Hyannis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7265 Hyannis Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It shows like a model! This is a must-see home fully upgraded Single Family home with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, Open, Light and Bright floor plan including a spacious living room with fireplace, and kitchen that opens up to dining area. The large kitchen features dishwasher, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. Master bedroom with relaxing mountain/Treeline views. You are going to love relaxing and entertaining deck wrapped around the house with tree line views and a private backyard ideal for children’s play area. Other features of the home include central HVAC, Hardwood flooring and newer carpet, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, laundry area in the garage and attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Chaminade High School, El Camino High School, Highlander Park, fun-filled hiking trails, Hale Middle School makes this property exceptionally convenient, you don’t want to miss this one! Conveniently located local shopping/dining, fine dining, public transportation, shopping centers, etc; Don’t miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 Hyannis Drive have any available units?
7265 Hyannis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7265 Hyannis Drive have?
Some of 7265 Hyannis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 Hyannis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7265 Hyannis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 Hyannis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7265 Hyannis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7265 Hyannis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7265 Hyannis Drive offers parking.
Does 7265 Hyannis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7265 Hyannis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 Hyannis Drive have a pool?
No, 7265 Hyannis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7265 Hyannis Drive have accessible units?
No, 7265 Hyannis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7265 Hyannis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7265 Hyannis Drive has units with dishwashers.

