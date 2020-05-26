7265 Hyannis Drive

Amenities

It shows like a model! This is a must-see home fully upgraded Single Family home with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, Open, Light and Bright floor plan including a spacious living room with fireplace, and kitchen that opens up to dining area. The large kitchen features dishwasher, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. Master bedroom with relaxing mountain/Treeline views. You are going to love relaxing and entertaining deck wrapped around the house with tree line views and a private backyard ideal for children’s play area. Other features of the home include central HVAC, Hardwood flooring and newer carpet, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, laundry area in the garage and attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Chaminade High School, El Camino High School, Highlander Park, fun-filled hiking trails, Hale Middle School makes this property exceptionally convenient, you don’t want to miss this one! Conveniently located local shopping/dining, fine dining, public transportation, shopping centers, etc; Don’t miss it!