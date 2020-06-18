All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

7259 Hillside Avenue

7259 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7259 Hillside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Amazingly located in the most PRIME LOCATION of Hollywood! Just Steps from Runyon Canyon and near Kodak Theater, Hollywood Blvd and Sunset strip. This 1,556 square feet Condo Offers 2 Large Sized Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Wonderful Curb Appeal that leads to a Bright Open Living Room with an Elegant Fireplace. Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Kitchen and a Breakfast Bar. Huge Master Suite w/private Bath and large Closets. Recess lighting and storage cabinets throughout. Large Private balcony. Two Car side-by-side Gated parking spots, Central heat/air, Large Community Pool and Spa. Community Laundry Room located in Garage. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
7259 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7259 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 7259 Hillside Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7259 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7259 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7259 Hillside Avenue offers parking.
Does 7259 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7259 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7259 Hillside Avenue has a pool.
Does 7259 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7259 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7259 Hillside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
