7259 Hillside Avenue

Amenities
Amazingly located in the most PRIME LOCATION of Hollywood! Just Steps from Runyon Canyon and near Kodak Theater, Hollywood Blvd and Sunset strip. This 1,556 square feet Condo Offers 2 Large Sized Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Wonderful Curb Appeal that leads to a Bright Open Living Room with an Elegant Fireplace. Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Kitchen and a Breakfast Bar. Huge Master Suite w/private Bath and large Closets. Recess lighting and storage cabinets throughout. Large Private balcony. Two Car side-by-side Gated parking spots, Central heat/air, Large Community Pool and Spa. Community Laundry Room located in Garage. A MUST SEE!