7259 HILLROSE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous rebuilt California bungalow in a highly desirable neighborhood. Home has all new plumbing, electrics and, floors. Wonderful entertainers dream home with open plan kitchen-living room area. Beautiful all new milk-grey Quaker cabinets with custom tile backsplash and shelving. Brand new stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and, range hood. Gorgeous fireplace and dark wood beams give this home a ton of character. Lovely new bathrooms with all new brushed nickel fixtures and new vanities. Large front and back yards with eco-friendly landscaping. Parking off-street for three cars. This won't last. Call!