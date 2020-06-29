7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3

Amenities
Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in Canoga Park.
The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. A kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - stove, oven/range. There is an on-site coin-operated washer and dryer for your laundry needs. Ceiling fans, centralized heating, and a wall A/C are installed for climate control.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and phone. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.
Additional Details:
A carport with 1 parking spot for the unit is included in the rent.
Strictly no pets are allowed on the premises.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5Yd7Rz5d8VZ
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Lanark Park and Quimby Park.
The propertys Walk Score is 89/100 and Bike Score is 83/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.
