7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in Canoga Park.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. A kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - stove, oven/range. There is an on-site coin-operated washer and dryer for your laundry needs. Ceiling fans, centralized heating, and a wall A/C are installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and phone. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



A carport with 1 parking spot for the unit is included in the rent.

Strictly no pets are allowed on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5Yd7Rz5d8VZ



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Lanark Park and Quimby Park.



The propertys Walk Score is 89/100 and Bike Score is 83/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.



No Pets Allowed



