All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3

7248 Vassar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7248 Vassar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in Canoga Park.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. A kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - stove, oven/range. There is an on-site coin-operated washer and dryer for your laundry needs. Ceiling fans, centralized heating, and a wall A/C are installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and phone. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Additional Details:
A carport with 1 parking spot for the unit is included in the rent.
Strictly no pets are allowed on the premises.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5Yd7Rz5d8VZ

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Lanark Park and Quimby Park.

The propertys Walk Score is 89/100 and Bike Score is 83/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7248 Vassar Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College