Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath gated private duplex in Sun Valley. Minutes away from Hollywood & close to all attractions, studios, world famous restaurants/clubs/bars/beaches etc. Includes 1 car parking, appliances only include oven/stove, Central air/heating, nearby freeways include the 101 n/s 170n/s. There is a back house in the back with 1 tenant, garage not included, no storage or storing any large items on or around property sorry no pets.