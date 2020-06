Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest suite

Up a private road, perched on a grassy flat pad with tree-top views sits this 4,566 SF mid-century home. This single-level home is the epitome of California living-enticing and seductive. The focal point of every room is the gracious backyard, sparkling swimming pool and panoramic views of Los Angeles. With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an attached guest suite, and plenty of room for entertaining. All systems have been updated throughout. This is the lifestyle of the Hollywood Hills.