All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7236 Amigo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7236 Amigo Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

7236 Amigo Avenue

7236 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7236 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/495c84d090 ---- *FIRST LEVEL UNIT WITH UNDERGROUND COMMUNITY GARAGE* This is a wonderful two bedroom, two full bath, first-level unit featuring 852 square feet of living space and the peacefulness of a small, security gated community. Master bedroom features an en suite bathroom and direct access to the patio. The second bedroom also has a sliding door to a small patio with artificial pet turf. Cozy up by the fireplace in the living area this winter. Underground community garage and walking distance to schools and shops. *Property managed by owner* *Small pets considered with $4,190 deposit* *Security deposit $2,595 due upon approval; First month\'s rent $2,095 due upon move-in*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 Amigo Avenue have any available units?
7236 Amigo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 Amigo Avenue have?
Some of 7236 Amigo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 Amigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7236 Amigo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 Amigo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 Amigo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7236 Amigo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7236 Amigo Avenue offers parking.
Does 7236 Amigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 Amigo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 Amigo Avenue have a pool?
No, 7236 Amigo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7236 Amigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7236 Amigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 Amigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7236 Amigo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College