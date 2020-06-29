7236 Amigo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/495c84d090 ---- *FIRST LEVEL UNIT WITH UNDERGROUND COMMUNITY GARAGE* This is a wonderful two bedroom, two full bath, first-level unit featuring 852 square feet of living space and the peacefulness of a small, security gated community. Master bedroom features an en suite bathroom and direct access to the patio. The second bedroom also has a sliding door to a small patio with artificial pet turf. Cozy up by the fireplace in the living area this winter. Underground community garage and walking distance to schools and shops. *Property managed by owner* *Small pets considered with $4,190 deposit* *Security deposit $2,595 due upon approval; First month\'s rent $2,095 due upon move-in*