Personal Video Tour Available. Light & bright front facing large 3 bed + 3 bath condo, Located in the heart of Koreatown, near Wilshire & Western, walking distance to local shops, markets, and restaurants. The unit is in immaculate condition, with many upgrades made including new bamboo flooring throughout. Property also comes with 2 tandem parking spaces in a gated and secure building, washer and dryer also located in the unit. Building includes gym and movie room.