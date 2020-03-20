All apartments in Los Angeles
720 WATERLOO Street

720 Waterloo Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 Waterloo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Spacious two-level condo in a prime Echo Park location! This unit has been updated with new flooring throughout, remodeled baths, recessed lighting and new light fixtures, and fresh paint. The living room flows into the dining area and kitchen for an open feeling. Both bedrooms have en-suite baths with new tile flooring, new fixtures, new vanities, and new tubs. The two-car garage is attached with direct entry to the unit, and provides plenty of space for cars and storage. Additional amenities include central air and heat, stackable laundry unit on the bedroom floor, and all new appliances.~To complete the Los Angeles lifestyle - there are views of the downtown skyline from the dining room and bedroom! Ideally located close to~Echo Park Lake and the neighborhood's best restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 WATERLOO Street have any available units?
720 WATERLOO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 WATERLOO Street have?
Some of 720 WATERLOO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 WATERLOO Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 WATERLOO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 WATERLOO Street pet-friendly?
No, 720 WATERLOO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 720 WATERLOO Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 WATERLOO Street offers parking.
Does 720 WATERLOO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 WATERLOO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 WATERLOO Street have a pool?
No, 720 WATERLOO Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 WATERLOO Street have accessible units?
No, 720 WATERLOO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 WATERLOO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 WATERLOO Street has units with dishwashers.
