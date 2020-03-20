720 WATERLOO Street

Amenities

Spacious two-level condo in a prime Echo Park location! This unit has been updated with new flooring throughout, remodeled baths, recessed lighting and new light fixtures, and fresh paint. The living room flows into the dining area and kitchen for an open feeling. Both bedrooms have en-suite baths with new tile flooring, new fixtures, new vanities, and new tubs. The two-car garage is attached with direct entry to the unit, and provides plenty of space for cars and storage. Additional amenities include central air and heat, stackable laundry unit on the bedroom floor, and all new appliances.~To complete the Los Angeles lifestyle - there are views of the downtown skyline from the dining room and bedroom! Ideally located close to~Echo Park Lake and the neighborhood's best restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment.