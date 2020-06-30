All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:38 PM

720 N Kingsley Dr

Location

720 N Kingsley Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45ce7eb000 ----
You will be charmed with this new construction 3 bed 3 bath unit with views of DTLA and the Hollywood sign! You\'ll love the open concept kitchen dining area. You walk-in to brand new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, in unit W/D, central AC/Heat equipped with a Nest system. You\'ll love the central location - Minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and major freeways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110). The unit provides its own private garage port with 2 (two) tandem parking spaces. Pets are Welcome! Don\'t miss the opportunity to be close to all the action! We have others! Schedule your showing today! **Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building**

Flooring: Laminate
Rent Sqft: $2.85
Floor Size: 1,297 sqft
Lot: 2 Car, ParkingGarage \\ Tandem, PropertyType \\ Residential Lease, SingleFamilyOrApt \\ Condo\\Apt, Small Dogs Allowed, SourceLivingArea \\ Owner, SourceLotSizeArea \\ Vendor Enhanced, Two Masters, Type and Style \\ PropertyType \\ Residential Lease, Type and Style \\ SingleFamilyOrApt \\ Condo/Apt, View Type \\ ViewDescription \\ Other, ViewDescription \\ Other

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N Kingsley Dr have any available units?
720 N Kingsley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N Kingsley Dr have?
Some of 720 N Kingsley Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N Kingsley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Kingsley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Kingsley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 N Kingsley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 720 N Kingsley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 720 N Kingsley Dr offers parking.
Does 720 N Kingsley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Kingsley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Kingsley Dr have a pool?
No, 720 N Kingsley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 720 N Kingsley Dr have accessible units?
No, 720 N Kingsley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Kingsley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 N Kingsley Dr has units with dishwashers.

