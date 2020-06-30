720 N Kingsley Dr

Amenities

You will be charmed with this new construction 3 bed 3 bath unit with views of DTLA and the Hollywood sign! You\'ll love the open concept kitchen dining area. You walk-in to brand new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, in unit W/D, central AC/Heat equipped with a Nest system. You\'ll love the central location - Minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and major freeways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110). The unit provides its own private garage port with 2 (two) tandem parking spaces. Pets are Welcome! Don\'t miss the opportunity to be close to all the action! We have others! Schedule your showing today! **Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building**



Flooring: Laminate

Rent Sqft: $2.85

Floor Size: 1,297 sqft

