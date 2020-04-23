All apartments in Los Angeles
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard

7157 South La Cienega Boulevard · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7157 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $3595 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,595

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1391 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 ***Showing this Saturday, June 13th fr
11am to 12pm***

Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse.
The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops, and mosaic tile back-splash. The floors of beautiful wood laminate throughout the unit, bathrooms are tile.
All units have come with stainless steel appliances including, their own washer and dryer in the unit making it very convenient. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled.

Perfect layout, kitchen and living room are on the 1st floor all bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Units are bright with lots of natural light.

This property also comes with parking 2 spaces one garage one tandem. This home is conveniently located near LAX, Westchester, Playa Vista, El Segundo, and major freeways.

**NO TOURS CAN BE SCHEDULED FROM THIS WEBSITE. VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON TOUR ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**. MASKS ARE MANDATORY!

Do NOT Submit Application from this website, please email leasing agent to request an application!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7157-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa/54c03df3-9e4b-496d-8d7c-b958c487f8eb

(RLNE5824422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard have?
Some of 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7157 South La Cienega Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
