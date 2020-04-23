7157 South La Cienega Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 ***Showing this Saturday, June 13th fr

11am to 12pm***



Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse.

The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops, and mosaic tile back-splash. The floors of beautiful wood laminate throughout the unit, bathrooms are tile.

All units have come with stainless steel appliances including, their own washer and dryer in the unit making it very convenient. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled.



Perfect layout, kitchen and living room are on the 1st floor all bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Units are bright with lots of natural light.



This property also comes with parking 2 spaces one garage one tandem. This home is conveniently located near LAX, Westchester, Playa Vista, El Segundo, and major freeways.



**NO TOURS CAN BE SCHEDULED FROM THIS WEBSITE. VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON TOUR ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**. MASKS ARE MANDATORY!



Do NOT Submit Application from this website, please email leasing agent to request an application!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7157-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa/54c03df3-9e4b-496d-8d7c-b958c487f8eb



