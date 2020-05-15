All apartments in Los Angeles
7150 Carlson Circle

7150 W Carlson Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7150 W Carlson Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Opportunity for lease at CANOGA LAKES complex ** One bedroom and a loft ** Located in “Canoga Lakes” complex with ring of water streams and lakes throughout the inner space of complex ** Close to offices, shops, and restaurants ** End unit remodeled condominium ** paint throughout in neutral tones; ready for your decorating touches. Gleaming laminate wood floors and tile floors in kitchen and bath ** Washer and dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave in unit ** the huge living room is open to the kitchen and is spacious enough for additional sitting area and is attached to large balcony looking out at the water stream and lake ** new kitchen cabinets and counter top ** Large Loft in unit and ample storage space ** Secured complex with many amenities - pool, Spa, Tennis court, Gym and more **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Carlson Circle have any available units?
7150 Carlson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 Carlson Circle have?
Some of 7150 Carlson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Carlson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Carlson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Carlson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Carlson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7150 Carlson Circle offer parking?
No, 7150 Carlson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7150 Carlson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7150 Carlson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Carlson Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7150 Carlson Circle has a pool.
Does 7150 Carlson Circle have accessible units?
No, 7150 Carlson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Carlson Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Carlson Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
