7150 Carlson Circle

Opportunity for lease at CANOGA LAKES complex ** One bedroom and a loft ** Located in “Canoga Lakes” complex with ring of water streams and lakes throughout the inner space of complex ** Close to offices, shops, and restaurants ** End unit remodeled condominium ** paint throughout in neutral tones; ready for your decorating touches. Gleaming laminate wood floors and tile floors in kitchen and bath ** Washer and dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave in unit ** the huge living room is open to the kitchen and is spacious enough for additional sitting area and is attached to large balcony looking out at the water stream and lake ** new kitchen cabinets and counter top ** Large Loft in unit and ample storage space ** Secured complex with many amenities - pool, Spa, Tennis court, Gym and more **