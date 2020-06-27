All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7134 W 85th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7134 W 85th St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

7134 W 85th St

7134 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7134 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to LMU
3bd 2bath. Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and additional full bathroom within home. Fireplace in large living room. Spacious bedrooms that will accommodate queen size bed. Front-loading Washer & Dryer in-unit. Gas, water, waste removal included. Off-street parking available. Pets will be considered, pending approval. Storage available onsite. Security cameras on premises. Duplex property perfect for upperclassman LMU students. Private entry way. 12 month lease minimum.
Well maintained . Please call or text Ashley @ (310) 780-9536 for more information or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 W 85th St have any available units?
7134 W 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7134 W 85th St have?
Some of 7134 W 85th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 W 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
7134 W 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 W 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7134 W 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 7134 W 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 7134 W 85th St offers parking.
Does 7134 W 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7134 W 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 W 85th St have a pool?
No, 7134 W 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 7134 W 85th St have accessible units?
No, 7134 W 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 W 85th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7134 W 85th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College