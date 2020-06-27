7134 W 85th St

Amenities
Walking distance to LMU
3bd 2bath. Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and additional full bathroom within home. Fireplace in large living room. Spacious bedrooms that will accommodate queen size bed. Front-loading Washer & Dryer in-unit. Gas, water, waste removal included. Off-street parking available. Pets will be considered, pending approval. Storage available onsite. Security cameras on premises. Duplex property perfect for upperclassman LMU students. Private entry way. 12 month lease minimum.
Well maintained . Please call or text Ashley @ (310) 780-9536 for more information or to schedule a showing!