7134 W 85th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Walking distance to LMU

3bd 2bath. Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and additional full bathroom within home. Fireplace in large living room. Spacious bedrooms that will accommodate queen size bed. Front-loading Washer & Dryer in-unit. Gas, water, waste removal included. Off-street parking available. Pets will be considered, pending approval. Storage available onsite. Security cameras on premises. Duplex property perfect for upperclassman LMU students. Private entry way. 12 month lease minimum.

Well maintained . Please call or text Ashley @ (310) 780-9536 for more information or to schedule a showing!