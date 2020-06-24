7133 HAWTHORN Avenue

Amenities

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! MODERN UPGRADED 3BD/3 Bath CONDO is located in the one of the best Hollywood neighborhoods. Access the secure building with your key fob and take elevator to your unit. New kitchen with cool tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Dinning/Living area with fireplace perfect place for entertaining. Unit enjoys recessed lighting and beautiful wood floors throughout. Sliding door from the living room providing access to balcony. The master suite and second bedroom offers a walk-in closet and sophisticated bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. The third bedroom can be used as an office or guest room. Washer and dryer in the unit. There is a smart system in the condo. Two tandem parking spaces in the gated garage. There is also plenty of guest parking spaces. There is a smart home system in the unit. Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd will allow you to enjoy trendy shops, restaurants & Hollywood nightlife. THIS CONDO ALSO CAN BE LEASED WITH FURNITURE FOR $ 6.500