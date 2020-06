Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fully Furnished 4br/4ba house located in a desirable area and walking distance to all the shops and restaurants and the grove. The house is in a good condition with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms and nice large master bedroom and walk in closet. It has a Relaxing backyard with a huge pool and barbecue area has 3 car garage and more cars can be parked in the driveway. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. A MUST SEE!!!!