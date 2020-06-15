7127 Flight Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a 1-car enclosed garage centrally located near major Freeways, shops and restaurants. Only 3 units in the complex. Hardwood floors throughout. For more information call (310) 391-4544
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
