Los Angeles, CA
White Oaks
White Oaks

5465 White Oak Avenue · (818) 938-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5465 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Contemporary yet stylish living awaits you in the heart of Encino, CA - look no further than your new home at White Oak Apartments. Located just two blocks north of Ventura Boulevard, our community takes pride in placing residents exactly where they need to be - close to it all! Great shopping and dining options can be found at a number of nearby locations including Tarzan Shopping Center and Encino Town Center and for the outdoor lover White Oak is close to Balboa Park, Lake Balboa and jogging paths.

From the moment you walk through the door you will see that our one and two bedroom apartment homes were carefully crafted to complement every lifestyle. At White Oak our unique floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, private balconies and patios and select units include loft style features like skylights and high ceilings. We realize that your cat is part of the family and because of this we welcome you to bring them along!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Oaks have any available units?
White Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does White Oaks have?
Some of White Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
White Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, White Oaks is pet friendly.
Does White Oaks offer parking?
Yes, White Oaks offers parking.
Does White Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, White Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does White Oaks have a pool?
No, White Oaks does not have a pool.
Does White Oaks have accessible units?
No, White Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does White Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Oaks has units with dishwashers.
