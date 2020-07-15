White Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet extra storage fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly garage parking gym on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Contemporary yet stylish living awaits you in the heart of Encino, CA - look no further than your new home at White Oak Apartments. Located just two blocks north of Ventura Boulevard, our community takes pride in placing residents exactly where they need to be - close to it all! Great shopping and dining options can be found at a number of nearby locations including Tarzan Shopping Center and Encino Town Center and for the outdoor lover White Oak is close to Balboa Park, Lake Balboa and jogging paths.



From the moment you walk through the door you will see that our one and two bedroom apartment homes were carefully crafted to complement every lifestyle. At White Oak our unique floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, private balconies and patios and select units include loft style features like skylights and high ceilings. We realize that your cat is part of the family and because of this we welcome you to bring them along!