Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

7124 Hollywood Boulevard

7124 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Sophisticated Urban Outstanding Hollywood Location & Vibe! 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Live / Work / Studio, Inspiring social/living room with fireplace, a bright and cheery kitchen that's designed with today's chef in mind; stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, with a beautiful counter-top perfect for hosting events. Two large master suites with walk-in closets to allows for the perfect live/work opportunity. This is an Entertainer's dream 600+ sq ft Rooftop Deck with panorama views of Hollywood Blvd and the Hills. This unit has 3 reserved parking spaces. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting are found throughout. You are in the midst of all the excitement of the city. This condo affords the LA lifestyle close to the best shopping, restaurants, nightlife. Added bonus you're close to Runyon Canyon, Grauman's Theater, Stars on Walk of Fame, Hollywood Bowl and the Dolby Theater (Academy Awards) located are steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
7124 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard have?
Some of 7124 Hollywood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7124 Hollywood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Hollywood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7124 Hollywood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7124 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7124 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
