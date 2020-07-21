7124 Hollywood Boulevard

Amenities

Sophisticated Urban Outstanding Hollywood Location & Vibe! 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Live / Work / Studio, Inspiring social/living room with fireplace, a bright and cheery kitchen that's designed with today's chef in mind; stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, with a beautiful counter-top perfect for hosting events. Two large master suites with walk-in closets to allows for the perfect live/work opportunity. This is an Entertainer's dream 600+ sq ft Rooftop Deck with panorama views of Hollywood Blvd and the Hills. This unit has 3 reserved parking spaces. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting are found throughout. You are in the midst of all the excitement of the city. This condo affords the LA lifestyle close to the best shopping, restaurants, nightlife. Added bonus you're close to Runyon Canyon, Grauman's Theater, Stars on Walk of Fame, Hollywood Bowl and the Dolby Theater (Academy Awards) located are steps away.