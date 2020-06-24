All apartments in Los Angeles
7120 Carlson Circle

Location

7120 Carlson Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Prime Canoga Lakes One Bedroom Condo. Gated Community With One Of The Best Locations In The Complex. Beautifully Remodeled Ground Floor Unit With New Paint, Laminate Flooring,Granite Counters,Light Fixtures And Window Treatments. Enjoy The Private Patio Surrounded By Running Water,Ponds,Steams And Lush Landscaping. Two Pools ,Spa,Sauna,Lighted Tennis Courts And A Gym. Inside Laundry With Washer And Dryer Included. Central Air Conditioning,Walk In Closet,Smooth Ceilings And New Dishwasher And Microwave. Including Trash And Water . Convenient Location Just Minutes To The "Village" Local Restaurants,Beaches,Shopping And The 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Carlson Circle have any available units?
7120 Carlson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 Carlson Circle have?
Some of 7120 Carlson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Carlson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Carlson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Carlson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7120 Carlson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7120 Carlson Circle offer parking?
No, 7120 Carlson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7120 Carlson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7120 Carlson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Carlson Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7120 Carlson Circle has a pool.
Does 7120 Carlson Circle have accessible units?
No, 7120 Carlson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Carlson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 Carlson Circle has units with dishwashers.
