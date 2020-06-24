7120 Carlson Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Prime Canoga Lakes One Bedroom Condo. Gated Community With One Of The Best Locations In The Complex. Beautifully Remodeled Ground Floor Unit With New Paint, Laminate Flooring,Granite Counters,Light Fixtures And Window Treatments. Enjoy The Private Patio Surrounded By Running Water,Ponds,Steams And Lush Landscaping. Two Pools ,Spa,Sauna,Lighted Tennis Courts And A Gym. Inside Laundry With Washer And Dryer Included. Central Air Conditioning,Walk In Closet,Smooth Ceilings And New Dishwasher And Microwave. Including Trash And Water . Convenient Location Just Minutes To The "Village" Local Restaurants,Beaches,Shopping And The 101 Freeway.