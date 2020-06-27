7103 Van Noord Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated 4 bedroom family home located in prestigious Valley Glen area at the end of a very private cul de sac, which has only a few houses. Functional floor plan features newly renovated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, builtins, granite countertops and large breakfast area. This elegant home offers 4 good size bedrooms including luxurious master bedroom with walk in closet and access to the private backyard, elegant living room with fireplace, formal dining room for big gatherings with family and friends. Updates include recessed lights, a lot of natural lights through the windows, wood like floors throughout, renovated bathrooms. Laundry inside. There is a two car attached garage and wide driveway. Private backyard provides outdoor patio for entertaining and BBQ area. Close to shops, cafe, Starbucks, restaurants. The property was owned by the same family for 30 years and is very well maintained. One dog under 30 lb is OK, breed restrictions apply.