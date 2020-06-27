All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

7103 Van Noord Avenue

7103 Van Noord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7103 Van Noord Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 4 bedroom family home located in prestigious Valley Glen area at the end of a very private cul de sac, which has only a few houses. Functional floor plan features newly renovated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, builtins, granite countertops and large breakfast area. This elegant home offers 4 good size bedrooms including luxurious master bedroom with walk in closet and access to the private backyard, elegant living room with fireplace, formal dining room for big gatherings with family and friends. Updates include recessed lights, a lot of natural lights through the windows, wood like floors throughout, renovated bathrooms. Laundry inside. There is a two car attached garage and wide driveway. Private backyard provides outdoor patio for entertaining and BBQ area. Close to shops, cafe, Starbucks, restaurants. The property was owned by the same family for 30 years and is very well maintained. One dog under 30 lb is OK, breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 Van Noord Avenue have any available units?
7103 Van Noord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 Van Noord Avenue have?
Some of 7103 Van Noord Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 Van Noord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7103 Van Noord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 Van Noord Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7103 Van Noord Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7103 Van Noord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7103 Van Noord Avenue offers parking.
Does 7103 Van Noord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 Van Noord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 Van Noord Avenue have a pool?
No, 7103 Van Noord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7103 Van Noord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7103 Van Noord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 Van Noord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7103 Van Noord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
