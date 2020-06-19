7101 La Tijera Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Owner will do a 13-18 month lease with no pet deposit. Cozy condo in convenient location near LAX and Playa Vista. Short driving distance to the beach, Westside and Downtown LA. 2 gated parking spaces and intercom entry. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in master bedroom and tile in 2nd bedroom. Master ensuite features fireplace, mirrored closet doors plus 2 additional large closets. Central AC and heating. Living room has a fireplace as well as a balcony. Kitchen has granite counters plus stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Stacked washer & dryer in unit. Freshly painted, new vertical blinds in living room and newly glazed guest bathtub and tile.