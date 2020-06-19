All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7101 La Tijera Boulevard
7101 La Tijera Boulevard

7101 South La Tijera Boulevard
Location

7101 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Owner will do a 13-18 month lease with no pet deposit. Cozy condo in convenient location near LAX and Playa Vista. Short driving distance to the beach, Westside and Downtown LA. 2 gated parking spaces and intercom entry. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in master bedroom and tile in 2nd bedroom. Master ensuite features fireplace, mirrored closet doors plus 2 additional large closets. Central AC and heating. Living room has a fireplace as well as a balcony. Kitchen has granite counters plus stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Stacked washer & dryer in unit. Freshly painted, new vertical blinds in living room and newly glazed guest bathtub and tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard have any available units?
7101 La Tijera Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard have?
Some of 7101 La Tijera Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 La Tijera Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7101 La Tijera Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 La Tijera Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7101 La Tijera Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7101 La Tijera Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7101 La Tijera Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7101 La Tijera Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7101 La Tijera Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 La Tijera Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 La Tijera Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
