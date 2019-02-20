709 1/2 6th Avenue

Amenities
Quiet Bungalow Home in Venice - Move right into this wonderful home that is literally steps away from
the artist community of Venice, the beach, shopping and eateries.
The Living room has shiny hardwood floors and lots of natural light.
Freshly painted throughout. Kitchen area has built in shelving for storage
Appliances include a gas stove, refrigerator, and your own
personal washer/dryer.
Step out onto a private patio area with a raised garden box to grow your own
fresh herbs and vegetables.
And to top it off, there is one secured off street parking space.
Available NOW and Easy to View.
(RLNE4967454)