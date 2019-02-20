709 1/2 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Quiet Bungalow Home in Venice - Move right into this wonderful home that is literally steps away from

the artist community of Venice, the beach, shopping and eateries.

The Living room has shiny hardwood floors and lots of natural light.

Freshly painted throughout. Kitchen area has built in shelving for storage

Appliances include a gas stove, refrigerator, and your own

personal washer/dryer.

Step out onto a private patio area with a raised garden box to grow your own

fresh herbs and vegetables.

And to top it off, there is one secured off street parking space.

Available NOW and Easy to View.



(RLNE4967454)