Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

709 1/2 6th Avenue

709 1/2 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

709 1/2 6th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quiet Bungalow Home in Venice - Move right into this wonderful home that is literally steps away from
the artist community of Venice, the beach, shopping and eateries.
The Living room has shiny hardwood floors and lots of natural light.
Freshly painted throughout. Kitchen area has built in shelving for storage
Appliances include a gas stove, refrigerator, and your own
personal washer/dryer.
Step out onto a private patio area with a raised garden box to grow your own
fresh herbs and vegetables.
And to top it off, there is one secured off street parking space.
Available NOW and Easy to View.

(RLNE4967454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 1/2 6th Avenue have any available units?
709 1/2 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 1/2 6th Avenue have?
Some of 709 1/2 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 1/2 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
709 1/2 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 1/2 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 709 1/2 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 709 1/2 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 709 1/2 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 709 1/2 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 1/2 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 1/2 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 709 1/2 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 709 1/2 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 709 1/2 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 709 1/2 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 1/2 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
