708 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This is super cozy huge apt with two bedrooms is located in Historic Building in Amazing Area between Melrose & Grove! Probably the best Location to explore Los Angeles! Famous Historic area near Grove & CBS. 5 mins from Beverly Hills. Close to West Hollywood & Hollywood! Amazing Location



Space is uniquely decorated with old fashion Hollywood style! This historical building & almost 100 years old! Explore real Los Angeles vibe..



Amenities include but are not limited to:

Wifi

Cable TV

Laptop friendly workspace

A table or desk with space for a laptop and a chair thats comfortable to work in

Iron

Dryer

Washer / Dryer in unit

Air conditioning

Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper

Free parking on premises

Dining

Kitchen

Space where guests can cook their own meals

Coffee maker

Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper

Dishes and silverware

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

Oven

Stove

Hangers

Hair dryer

Shampoo

Bed linens

Extra pillows and blankets