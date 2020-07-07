All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 708 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
708 7th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 7th Street

708 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is super cozy huge apt with two bedrooms is located in Historic Building in Amazing Area between Melrose & Grove! Probably the best Location to explore Los Angeles! Famous Historic area near Grove & CBS. 5 mins from Beverly Hills. Close to West Hollywood & Hollywood! Amazing Location

Space is uniquely decorated with old fashion Hollywood style! This historical building & almost 100 years old! Explore real Los Angeles vibe..

Amenities include but are not limited to:
Wifi
Cable TV
Laptop friendly workspace
A table or desk with space for a laptop and a chair thats comfortable to work in
Iron
Dryer
Washer / Dryer in unit
Air conditioning
Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
Free parking on premises
Dining
Kitchen
Space where guests can cook their own meals
Coffee maker
Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
Dishes and silverware
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Oven
Stove
Hangers
Hair dryer
Shampoo
Bed linens
Extra pillows and blankets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 7th Street have any available units?
708 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 7th Street have?
Some of 708 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 708 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 7th Street offers parking.
Does 708 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 7th Street have a pool?
No, 708 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 708 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 7th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College