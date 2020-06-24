All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 North AVENUE 64

707 N Avenue 64 · No Longer Available
Location

707 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This freshly renovated 3 bedroom California Bungalow is available for lease in Highland Park's trendy Garvanza district. The spacious living and dining rooms are bathed in sunlight and finished with beautiful hardwood flooring. In the kitchen find crisp white cabinetry, a mosaic tile backsplash, stainless appliance suite and a sunny breakfast nook. Two of the bedrooms have attached bathrooms, and the third bedroom will make a great den or home office. Landscaped with hedges and trees, the private front yard is an ideal spot for barbecues and al fresco dining. Amenities include heating and air conditioning, laundry and a single parking space. Conveniently located near dining hot-spots Amara Kitchen, HiPPO, Maximiliano, Donut Friend, Joy and more. Pasadena, Eagle Rock, and DTLA are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 North AVENUE 64 have any available units?
707 North AVENUE 64 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 North AVENUE 64 have?
Some of 707 North AVENUE 64's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 North AVENUE 64 currently offering any rent specials?
707 North AVENUE 64 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 North AVENUE 64 pet-friendly?
No, 707 North AVENUE 64 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 707 North AVENUE 64 offer parking?
Yes, 707 North AVENUE 64 offers parking.
Does 707 North AVENUE 64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 North AVENUE 64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 North AVENUE 64 have a pool?
No, 707 North AVENUE 64 does not have a pool.
Does 707 North AVENUE 64 have accessible units?
No, 707 North AVENUE 64 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 North AVENUE 64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 North AVENUE 64 does not have units with dishwashers.
