707 North AVENUE 64

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This freshly renovated 3 bedroom California Bungalow is available for lease in Highland Park's trendy Garvanza district. The spacious living and dining rooms are bathed in sunlight and finished with beautiful hardwood flooring. In the kitchen find crisp white cabinetry, a mosaic tile backsplash, stainless appliance suite and a sunny breakfast nook. Two of the bedrooms have attached bathrooms, and the third bedroom will make a great den or home office. Landscaped with hedges and trees, the private front yard is an ideal spot for barbecues and al fresco dining. Amenities include heating and air conditioning, laundry and a single parking space. Conveniently located near dining hot-spots Amara Kitchen, HiPPO, Maximiliano, Donut Friend, Joy and more. Pasadena, Eagle Rock, and DTLA are within easy reach.