Los Angeles, CA
707 Angelus Pl
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

707 Angelus Pl

707 Angeles Place · No Longer Available
Location

707 Angeles Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE 4/26 Detached and very private Fully Furnished 640 sqft guest house. Full "cook's Kitchen" featuring gaggenau convention oven and gas cooktop, double door SS refrigerator with water & ice dispenser, gas decorative fireplace. The shower in master was recently enlarged and newly tiled, both bathroom vanities, as well as the kitchen counter, are slab granite. Newly installed laminate flooring throughout. The secluded and private patio features furniture and firepit, BBQ, and washer/dryer. Separately accessed private 2 car garage opens to your patio.
This guest house is on a 40x102 street to alley lot. Great one way street just east of Abbott Kinney, close to EVERYTHING but nice and quiet. Entire exterior paint just completed, more photos to come. Minimum 3-6 month lease please

Possible 1 small non-shedding dog on case by case basis with extra pet deposit. $250 cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Angelus Pl have any available units?
707 Angelus Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Angelus Pl have?
Some of 707 Angelus Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Angelus Pl currently offering any rent specials?
707 Angelus Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Angelus Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl is pet friendly.
Does 707 Angelus Pl offer parking?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl offers parking.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have a pool?
No, 707 Angelus Pl does not have a pool.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have accessible units?
No, 707 Angelus Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Angelus Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Angelus Pl has units with dishwashers.

