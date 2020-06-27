707 Angelus Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE 4/26 Detached and very private Fully Furnished 640 sqft guest house. Full "cook's Kitchen" featuring gaggenau convention oven and gas cooktop, double door SS refrigerator with water & ice dispenser, gas decorative fireplace. The shower in master was recently enlarged and newly tiled, both bathroom vanities, as well as the kitchen counter, are slab granite. Newly installed laminate flooring throughout. The secluded and private patio features furniture and firepit, BBQ, and washer/dryer. Separately accessed private 2 car garage opens to your patio.

This guest house is on a 40x102 street to alley lot. Great one way street just east of Abbott Kinney, close to EVERYTHING but nice and quiet. Entire exterior paint just completed, more photos to come. Minimum 3-6 month lease please



Possible 1 small non-shedding dog on case by case basis with extra pet deposit. $250 cleaning fee