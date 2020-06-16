705 West 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit



This is a great unit close to USC!

Inside you will find plenty of great features like new wood flooring throughout, spacious living space and an open concept kitchen.



Other details about the home:

2 Bedroom with wood flooring and a plenty of closet space

1 full bathroom with updated vanity area.

Includes a garage and one parking space within gated parking.

Rent $1,695 + Utilities.



This home is truly a rare rental-jewel in LA near USC: Great upgrades, plenty of space, in a up-and- coming community!



This home is currently available for move-in.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.