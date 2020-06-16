All apartments in Los Angeles
705 West 47th Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:00 AM

705 West 47th Street

705 West 47th Street · (888) 858-0515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 West 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit

This is a great unit close to USC!
Inside you will find plenty of great features like new wood flooring throughout, spacious living space and an open concept kitchen.

Other details about the home:
2 Bedroom with wood flooring and a plenty of closet space
1 full bathroom with updated vanity area.
Includes a garage and one parking space within gated parking.
Rent $1,695 + Utilities.

This home is truly a rare rental-jewel in LA near USC: Great upgrades, plenty of space, in a up-and- coming community!

This home is currently available for move-in.

*****

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 West 47th Street have any available units?
705 West 47th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 West 47th Street have?
Some of 705 West 47th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 705 West 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 West 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 705 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 705 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 705 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
