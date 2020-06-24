705 S Avenue 61

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Located in the hills of the Hermon district, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts 3 stories and over 3,100 SF. The impressive entry opens to the main floor, which features a living room with fireplace, spacious family & dining rooms, large eat-in kitchen with island, breakfast bar & newer appliances, convenient powder room, and large balcony. All bedrooms are upstairs including an enormous master retreat with sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, spa-like bath with dual vanity and separate shower & tub, and private balcony overlooking the city. There is also a rear patio to entertain or relax, an indoor laundry room with storage, a large ground floor bonus space w/ separate entrance and an attached 2-car garage. Conveniently located near the Arroyo Seco, Highland Park?s shops & restaurants on Figueroa, and the 110 freeway, this home truly has it all. Welcome home!