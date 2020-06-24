All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 705 S Avenue 61.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
705 S Avenue 61
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

705 S Avenue 61

705 E Avenue 61 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

705 E Avenue 61, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in the hills of the Hermon district, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts 3 stories and over 3,100 SF. The impressive entry opens to the main floor, which features a living room with fireplace, spacious family & dining rooms, large eat-in kitchen with island, breakfast bar & newer appliances, convenient powder room, and large balcony. All bedrooms are upstairs including an enormous master retreat with sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, spa-like bath with dual vanity and separate shower & tub, and private balcony overlooking the city. There is also a rear patio to entertain or relax, an indoor laundry room with storage, a large ground floor bonus space w/ separate entrance and an attached 2-car garage. Conveniently located near the Arroyo Seco, Highland Park?s shops & restaurants on Figueroa, and the 110 freeway, this home truly has it all. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 S Avenue 61 have any available units?
705 S Avenue 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 S Avenue 61 have?
Some of 705 S Avenue 61's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 S Avenue 61 currently offering any rent specials?
705 S Avenue 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 S Avenue 61 pet-friendly?
No, 705 S Avenue 61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 705 S Avenue 61 offer parking?
Yes, 705 S Avenue 61 offers parking.
Does 705 S Avenue 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 S Avenue 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 S Avenue 61 have a pool?
No, 705 S Avenue 61 does not have a pool.
Does 705 S Avenue 61 have accessible units?
No, 705 S Avenue 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 705 S Avenue 61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 S Avenue 61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College