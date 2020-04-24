All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019

7049 Bevis Ave.

7049 Bevis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7049 Bevis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c5778f0a5 ---- **MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 off first month's rent with approved credit and two week move in** This 1 bed 1 bath is surrounded by greenery and comes with private outdoor space to relax after a long day! The floors are a gorgeous hardwood throughout, and kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the cool air from the room ACs, or open your window to the manicured front lawn. The bathroom is brand new with a very roomy shower, you will be the epitome of comfortable at all times in your new home! FAQS: -All utilities are included with rent (certain limitations apply, please inquire) - Street parking is available - Cosigners are allowed if they meet our criteria at www.hawkmgmt.com Please email or call jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or 424-777-9848, press 0 then ext. 101 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7049 Bevis Ave. have any available units?
7049 Bevis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7049 Bevis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7049 Bevis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7049 Bevis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7049 Bevis Ave. offer parking?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7049 Bevis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7049 Bevis Ave. have a pool?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7049 Bevis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7049 Bevis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7049 Bevis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7049 Bevis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
