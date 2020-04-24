7049 Bevis Ave.

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c5778f0a5 ---- **MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 off first month's rent with approved credit and two week move in** This 1 bed 1 bath is surrounded by greenery and comes with private outdoor space to relax after a long day! The floors are a gorgeous hardwood throughout, and kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the cool air from the room ACs, or open your window to the manicured front lawn. The bathroom is brand new with a very roomy shower, you will be the epitome of comfortable at all times in your new home! FAQS: -All utilities are included with rent (certain limitations apply, please inquire) - Street parking is available - Cosigners are allowed if they meet our criteria at www.hawkmgmt.com Please email or call jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or 424-777-9848, press 0 then ext. 101 to schedule a showing!