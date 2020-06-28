All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

7045 Lindley Avenue

7045 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7045 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this lovely and spacious house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in the friendly Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, California.

This 1,500-square-foot and unfurnished interior features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, large casement windows with blinds, and sliding glass door which let in plenty of natural light and fresh air to enter constantly. The nice kitchen has finely crafted wood cabinets that offer ample storage space, oven/range, and smooth countertop. Hookup washer and dryer are also included along with central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating. The comfy bedrooms have large built-in closets with glass-fronted sliding doors. Its neat bathrooms are equipped with a vanity, pedestal sink, and shower/tub combos each enclosed in aluminum framed sliding glass panel. There is a walk-in closet for storing clothes and other stuff.

The exterior has a well-maintained fenced yard with a patio, outdoor activities or entertaining guests. Tenants pay for water, trash, gas, electricity, and landscaping.

3 parking spaces, assigned/covered.

Dogs only with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking, please.

Nearby parks: Jesse Owens Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center, and Reseda Park.

Nearby Schools:
William Mulholland Middle School - 1.46 miles, 5/10
Magnolia Science Academy - 0.22 miles, 7/10
Lemay Street Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 6/10
Magnolia Science Academy 5 - 0.73 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
162 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile
DASH Northridge - 0.5 mile
239 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5203538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
7045 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7045 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 7045 Lindley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7045 Lindley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7045 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7045 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 7045 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7045 Lindley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7045 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7045 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7045 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7045 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
