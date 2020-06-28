7045 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this lovely and spacious house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in the friendly Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, California.



This 1,500-square-foot and unfurnished interior features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, large casement windows with blinds, and sliding glass door which let in plenty of natural light and fresh air to enter constantly. The nice kitchen has finely crafted wood cabinets that offer ample storage space, oven/range, and smooth countertop. Hookup washer and dryer are also included along with central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating. The comfy bedrooms have large built-in closets with glass-fronted sliding doors. Its neat bathrooms are equipped with a vanity, pedestal sink, and shower/tub combos each enclosed in aluminum framed sliding glass panel. There is a walk-in closet for storing clothes and other stuff.



The exterior has a well-maintained fenced yard with a patio, outdoor activities or entertaining guests. Tenants pay for water, trash, gas, electricity, and landscaping.



3 parking spaces, assigned/covered.



Dogs only with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking, please.



Nearby parks: Jesse Owens Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center, and Reseda Park.



Nearby Schools:

William Mulholland Middle School - 1.46 miles, 5/10

Magnolia Science Academy - 0.22 miles, 7/10

Lemay Street Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 6/10

Magnolia Science Academy 5 - 0.73 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

162 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

165 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile

DASH Northridge - 0.5 mile

239 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5203538)