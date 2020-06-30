7045 Aura Avenue

Amenities
Don't Miss the opportunity to lease this fabulous upgraded pool home in Reseda. You will enjoy to live in this quiet neighborhood. The property offers Central A/C & Heater. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A convenient laundry area in the backyard which includes washer and dryer. 2-Carport Parking Spaces in the front. Tile and laminated flooring around the house. Sparkling pool for your summer days. There are lemon trees, a spacious storage in the backyard. Must see it!