7045 Aura Avenue

Don't Miss the opportunity to lease this fabulous upgraded pool home in Reseda. You will enjoy to live in this quiet neighborhood. The property offers Central A/C & Heater. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A convenient laundry area in the backyard which includes washer and dryer. 2-Carport Parking Spaces in the front. Tile and laminated flooring around the house. Sparkling pool for your summer days. There are lemon trees, a spacious storage in the backyard. Must see it!