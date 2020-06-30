All apartments in Los Angeles
7045 Aura Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

7045 Aura Avenue

7045 Aura Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7045 Aura Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Don't Miss the opportunity to lease this fabulous upgraded pool home in Reseda. You will enjoy to live in this quiet neighborhood. The property offers Central A/C & Heater. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A convenient laundry area in the backyard which includes washer and dryer. 2-Carport Parking Spaces in the front. Tile and laminated flooring around the house. Sparkling pool for your summer days. There are lemon trees, a spacious storage in the backyard. Must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 Aura Avenue have any available units?
7045 Aura Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7045 Aura Avenue have?
Some of 7045 Aura Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 Aura Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Aura Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Aura Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Aura Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7045 Aura Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7045 Aura Avenue offers parking.
Does 7045 Aura Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7045 Aura Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Aura Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7045 Aura Avenue has a pool.
Does 7045 Aura Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7045 Aura Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Aura Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 Aura Avenue has units with dishwashers.

