Amenities

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan

Overlooking the harbor, Angels gate breakwater and the ocean beyond, this Charming detached house is one of two houses on oversized lot in a wonderful Point Ferman neighborhood. New roof, new exterior & interior paint. Sunny View Deck & small patio yard plus off street parking for one car.

Perfect for single professional or couple.