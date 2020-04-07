7039 SENALDA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nestled in the coveted celebrity enclave of the Outpost Estates, this impressive architectural offers complete privacy and sophistication, displaying the finest in Mid-Century modern design. Famed L.A. architect, Hal Levitt, was so taken by it that he made it his residence. An essential component of the home's design is that it immerses itself seamlessly into its surroundings, accentuated by lush, drought-tolerant landscaping. An open floor plan, boasting floor to ceiling windows, allows light to flood into voluminous spaces. The dining room is like an arboretum, featuring windows on all sides and sliding glass doors that open to the patio and out to one of the most unique pools we've ever seen. A gorgeous kitchen, featuring Italian tile flooring and high-end appliances, also opens to the patio and pool. It is easy to imagine entertaining flowing effortlessly from inside out. The master bedroom sits privately on its own level and features a verdant and spacious master bathroom.