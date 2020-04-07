All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

7039 SENALDA Road

7039 Senalda Road · No Longer Available
Location

7039 Senalda Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the coveted celebrity enclave of the Outpost Estates, this impressive architectural offers complete privacy and sophistication, displaying the finest in Mid-Century modern design. Famed L.A. architect, Hal Levitt, was so taken by it that he made it his residence. An essential component of the home's design is that it immerses itself seamlessly into its surroundings, accentuated by lush, drought-tolerant landscaping. An open floor plan, boasting floor to ceiling windows, allows light to flood into voluminous spaces. The dining room is like an arboretum, featuring windows on all sides and sliding glass doors that open to the patio and out to one of the most unique pools we've ever seen. A gorgeous kitchen, featuring Italian tile flooring and high-end appliances, also opens to the patio and pool. It is easy to imagine entertaining flowing effortlessly from inside out. The master bedroom sits privately on its own level and features a verdant and spacious master bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 SENALDA Road have any available units?
7039 SENALDA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 SENALDA Road have?
Some of 7039 SENALDA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 SENALDA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7039 SENALDA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 SENALDA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7039 SENALDA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7039 SENALDA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7039 SENALDA Road offers parking.
Does 7039 SENALDA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7039 SENALDA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 SENALDA Road have a pool?
Yes, 7039 SENALDA Road has a pool.
Does 7039 SENALDA Road have accessible units?
No, 7039 SENALDA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 SENALDA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7039 SENALDA Road has units with dishwashers.
