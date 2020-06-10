7024 Alverstone Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! This is the quintessential family and entertaining home, located in the amazing Kentwood area of Westchester. A special house in a very special neighborhood! One story, flows beautifully. Fantastic yard for kids, bbq's and dogs! Renovated to perfection...you will love the chef's kitchen complete with island with breakfast bar. Dining room, living room are all open to each other for the perfect entertaining space. The hardwood floors throughout are newly resurfaced and gorgeous. This home also boasts 2 large bedrooms plus an amazing Master Suite with newly remodeled Master bath...master suite opens onto gorgeous backyard through stunning French doors. You will find French doors opening off the mail living area as well and leading out to the backyard, patio (great in ground Jacuzzi here, too) and detached garage. Hurry, this one won't last. New roof was put on in 2010! New electrical, too!