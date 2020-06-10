All apartments in Los Angeles
7024 Alverstone Avenue

Location

7024 Alverstone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Welcome Home! This is the quintessential family and entertaining home, located in the amazing Kentwood area of Westchester. A special house in a very special neighborhood! One story, flows beautifully. Fantastic yard for kids, bbq's and dogs! Renovated to perfection...you will love the chef's kitchen complete with island with breakfast bar. Dining room, living room are all open to each other for the perfect entertaining space. The hardwood floors throughout are newly resurfaced and gorgeous. This home also boasts 2 large bedrooms plus an amazing Master Suite with newly remodeled Master bath...master suite opens onto gorgeous backyard through stunning French doors. You will find French doors opening off the mail living area as well and leading out to the backyard, patio (great in ground Jacuzzi here, too) and detached garage. Hurry, this one won't last. New roof was put on in 2010! New electrical, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Alverstone Avenue have any available units?
7024 Alverstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Alverstone Avenue have?
Some of 7024 Alverstone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Alverstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Alverstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Alverstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 Alverstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7024 Alverstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Alverstone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7024 Alverstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Alverstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Alverstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 7024 Alverstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Alverstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7024 Alverstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Alverstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 Alverstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
