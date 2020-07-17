All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7015 Arizona Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7015 Arizona Ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

7015 Arizona Ave

7015 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7015 Arizona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
7015 Arizona Ave Available 08/01/20 Quiet large single family home - 3bd+large den/2ba 2200 sqft large single family home all in one single level, large living room, dinning room plus den, all with direct access to the backyard, completely newly remodeled with attention to details, large 8500 sqft lot with huge backyard and covered patio right outside of living room, dinning room and den. quality real hardwood flooring, tile and granite, laundry in the unit, attached 2 car garage with direct access to kitchen. Pets submit for approval.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice

(RLNE4204570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Arizona Ave have any available units?
7015 Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Arizona Ave have?
Some of 7015 Arizona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Arizona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Arizona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Arizona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Arizona Ave offers parking.
Does 7015 Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7015 Arizona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 7015 Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 7015 Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Arizona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lumina Hollywood
1522 Gordon Street
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College