7003 Claire Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled stunning home home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The total approximate living area of this home is 1501 sqft. Exquisitely remodeled kitchen features beautiful finishes and sleek cabinetry, new quartz counter tops, new full glass backsplash, new deep stainless steel sink, all new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher and microwave. All new energy efficient windows bring wonderful natural light throughout the home. All 3 full baths have been designed with beautiful finishes, vanities and so much more. This home also offers: paid for solar panels, custom plantation shutters, water filtration system, new roof, new PEX plumbing, new water heater, new central A/C & Heat, new electrical panel, new recessed lighting, new flooring throughout. This gorgeous home also provides RV access with brand new custom gate. Huge backyard ideal for entertaining and lots of room to expand. Get everything on your list with this amazing home!!!!