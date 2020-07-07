All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7003 Claire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7003 Claire Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

7003 Claire Avenue

7003 Claire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7003 Claire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled stunning home home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The total approximate living area of this home is 1501 sqft. Exquisitely remodeled kitchen features beautiful finishes and sleek cabinetry, new quartz counter tops, new full glass backsplash, new deep stainless steel sink, all new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher and microwave. All new energy efficient windows bring wonderful natural light throughout the home. All 3 full baths have been designed with beautiful finishes, vanities and so much more. This home also offers: paid for solar panels, custom plantation shutters, water filtration system, new roof, new PEX plumbing, new water heater, new central A/C & Heat, new electrical panel, new recessed lighting, new flooring throughout. This gorgeous home also provides RV access with brand new custom gate. Huge backyard ideal for entertaining and lots of room to expand. Get everything on your list with this amazing home!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Claire Avenue have any available units?
7003 Claire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7003 Claire Avenue have?
Some of 7003 Claire Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Claire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Claire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Claire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7003 Claire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7003 Claire Avenue offer parking?
No, 7003 Claire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7003 Claire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7003 Claire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Claire Avenue have a pool?
No, 7003 Claire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Claire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7003 Claire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Claire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7003 Claire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College