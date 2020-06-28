6958 Tunney ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful corner house in a great location - Property Id: 144376



The House has wood and tile floors with a detached 2 cars garage and a large front and backyard. The front yard is fenced. It is located very close to freeways and shopping. The residential area is quite and safe.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144376p

Property Id 144376



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5072447)