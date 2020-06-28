All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

6958 Tunney ave.

6958 Tunney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6958 Tunney Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful corner house in a great location - Property Id: 144376

The House has wood and tile floors with a detached 2 cars garage and a large front and backyard. The front yard is fenced. It is located very close to freeways and shopping. The residential area is quite and safe.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144376p
Property Id 144376

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5072447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Tunney ave. have any available units?
6958 Tunney ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6958 Tunney ave. have?
Some of 6958 Tunney ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 Tunney ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Tunney ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Tunney ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6958 Tunney ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6958 Tunney ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6958 Tunney ave. offers parking.
Does 6958 Tunney ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Tunney ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Tunney ave. have a pool?
No, 6958 Tunney ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6958 Tunney ave. have accessible units?
No, 6958 Tunney ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 Tunney ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6958 Tunney ave. has units with dishwashers.
