Los Angeles, CA
6956 Bellaire Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

6956 Bellaire Avenue

6956 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6956 Bellaire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fully furnished and completely remodeled pool home located in the heart of Los Angeles, (North Hollywood area) in a nice and quiet residential neighborhood. Perfect for a large family. Open floor plan. Convenient layout, 2 master bedrooms with separate bathrooms, It is only a few miles away from world-famous attractions, such as Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal, Warner Brothers, NBC, Disney, and more. Easy access to 170, 5, and public transportation. Burbank airport nearby. The house consists of four bedrooms with three bathrooms, a living room, dining room. It also features the sparkling pool and comfy back yard with barbeque stand and lemon tree. The new beautiful kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, new roof, new wood and tile floors, new bathrooms, washer and dryer, the property fully fenced with 2 tandem parking spaces. It can be rented for shorter terms with or without furniture for a higher price. Small 1 dog and 1 cat ok. 1st and last month, + cleaning fees $350
Lease Details: Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Please call or text for an appointment to Listing Agent 310-210-1053

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
6956 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6956 Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 6956 Bellaire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6956 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6956 Bellaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6956 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6956 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 6956 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6956 Bellaire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6956 Bellaire Avenue has a pool.
Does 6956 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6956 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 Bellaire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
