6956 Bellaire Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Fully furnished and completely remodeled pool home located in the heart of Los Angeles, (North Hollywood area) in a nice and quiet residential neighborhood. Perfect for a large family. Open floor plan. Convenient layout, 2 master bedrooms with separate bathrooms, It is only a few miles away from world-famous attractions, such as Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal, Warner Brothers, NBC, Disney, and more. Easy access to 170, 5, and public transportation. Burbank airport nearby. The house consists of four bedrooms with three bathrooms, a living room, dining room. It also features the sparkling pool and comfy back yard with barbeque stand and lemon tree. The new beautiful kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, new roof, new wood and tile floors, new bathrooms, washer and dryer, the property fully fenced with 2 tandem parking spaces. It can be rented for shorter terms with or without furniture for a higher price. Small 1 dog and 1 cat ok. 1st and last month, + cleaning fees $350

Lease Details: Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Please call or text for an appointment to Listing Agent 310-210-1053