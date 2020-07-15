6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking

Fantastic 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in a move-in ready condition in a spacious, newer NoHo luxurious condominium complex. The condo features light and open floor plan, high ceilings, fireplace, recessed lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, central A/C and heat! The master suite features walk-in closet and luxurious master bath. Well maintained unit. Condo has been professionally cleaned and freshly painted - truly move-in ready. Common area is well maintained and includes roof top deck with 360 views of the San Fernando Valley, exercise room, meeting room, secured entry and parking. The complex is located close to public transportation, NoHo restaurants and shops, with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways.