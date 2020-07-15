All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 PM

6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · (310) 753-1026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Fantastic 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in a move-in ready condition in a spacious, newer NoHo luxurious condominium complex. The condo features light and open floor plan, high ceilings, fireplace, recessed lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, central A/C and heat! The master suite features walk-in closet and luxurious master bath. Well maintained unit. Condo has been professionally cleaned and freshly painted - truly move-in ready. Common area is well maintained and includes roof top deck with 360 views of the San Fernando Valley, exercise room, meeting room, secured entry and parking. The complex is located close to public transportation, NoHo restaurants and shops, with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
