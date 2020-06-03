All apartments in Los Angeles
6930 OPORTO Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

6930 OPORTO Drive

6930 Oporto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Oporto Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live the movie star life in the heart of the Hollywood Hills. Escape to a magical Spanish villa with spectacular, sweeping views. Tucked away in a tree-lined cul-de-sac in prime Outpost Estates, this walled and gated, three-bedroom retreat offers exclusive privacy, surrounded by sun drenched gardens. Enter the grand courtyard into a one-of-a-kind estate, finished with masterpiece fixtures and artisan iron work accents throughout. Dramatic dark wood floors lie beneath coffered ceilings. Numerous windows and French doors flood the space with sunlight. The chef's kitchen is complete with center island, custom cabinets and stenciled pavers. The romantic master suite boasts a fireplace and patio set with a tiled spa perfect for watching sunsets. The several outdoor verandas make this home the ideal place to entertain or to gaze at the glittering city lights. The ultimate creative space. Room for a pool. Close to acclaimed retail, dining and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 OPORTO Drive have any available units?
6930 OPORTO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 OPORTO Drive have?
Some of 6930 OPORTO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 OPORTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6930 OPORTO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 OPORTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6930 OPORTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6930 OPORTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6930 OPORTO Drive offers parking.
Does 6930 OPORTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 OPORTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 OPORTO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6930 OPORTO Drive has a pool.
Does 6930 OPORTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 6930 OPORTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 OPORTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 OPORTO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

