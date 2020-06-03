6930 OPORTO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Live the movie star life in the heart of the Hollywood Hills. Escape to a magical Spanish villa with spectacular, sweeping views. Tucked away in a tree-lined cul-de-sac in prime Outpost Estates, this walled and gated, three-bedroom retreat offers exclusive privacy, surrounded by sun drenched gardens. Enter the grand courtyard into a one-of-a-kind estate, finished with masterpiece fixtures and artisan iron work accents throughout. Dramatic dark wood floors lie beneath coffered ceilings. Numerous windows and French doors flood the space with sunlight. The chef's kitchen is complete with center island, custom cabinets and stenciled pavers. The romantic master suite boasts a fireplace and patio set with a tiled spa perfect for watching sunsets. The several outdoor verandas make this home the ideal place to entertain or to gaze at the glittering city lights. The ultimate creative space. Room for a pool. Close to acclaimed retail, dining and nightlife.