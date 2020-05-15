6926 LA PRESA Drive

Amenities

Beautifully restored Spanish home located in the Outpost Estates. Original oak wood floors throughout, large windows, plus vintage tile in the bathrooms and kitchen true to its old Hollywood charm. Living room boasts high ceilings with exposed beams, custom French doors lead out to the patio allowing for indoor/outdoor living. Entertain guests at the bar or escape from your stress and retreat to the private yoga/meditation room overlooking the city. Property was home to Art Babbitt, the creator of Disney's goofy, as well as his wife, starlet dancer and actress Barbara Perry. What a dream to live in a house with Hollywood history! All appliances have been installed, including dishwasher and washer and dryer. Dogs are welcome, no cats please. Easy access to the Hollywood Bowl, to the Hollywood & Highland shopping center, and the 101 fwy. Gas, water and power are extra $150 per month.