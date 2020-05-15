All apartments in Los Angeles
6926 LA PRESA Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:02 AM

6926 LA PRESA Drive

6926 La Presa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6926 La Presa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
Beautifully restored Spanish home located in the Outpost Estates. Original oak wood floors throughout, large windows, plus vintage tile in the bathrooms and kitchen true to its old Hollywood charm. Living room boasts high ceilings with exposed beams, custom French doors lead out to the patio allowing for indoor/outdoor living. Entertain guests at the bar or escape from your stress and retreat to the private yoga/meditation room overlooking the city. Property was home to Art Babbitt, the creator of Disney's goofy, as well as his wife, starlet dancer and actress Barbara Perry. What a dream to live in a house with Hollywood history! All appliances have been installed, including dishwasher and washer and dryer. Dogs are welcome, no cats please. Easy access to the Hollywood Bowl, to the Hollywood & Highland shopping center, and the 101 fwy. Gas, water and power are extra $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6926 LA PRESA Drive have any available units?
6926 LA PRESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6926 LA PRESA Drive have?
Some of 6926 LA PRESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6926 LA PRESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6926 LA PRESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6926 LA PRESA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6926 LA PRESA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6926 LA PRESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6926 LA PRESA Drive offers parking.
Does 6926 LA PRESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6926 LA PRESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6926 LA PRESA Drive have a pool?
No, 6926 LA PRESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6926 LA PRESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6926 LA PRESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6926 LA PRESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6926 LA PRESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
