Los Angeles, CA
6903 Tobias Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

6903 Tobias Avenue

6903 N Tobias Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6903 N Tobias Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous single story home with a large bonus room situated on a large 7,260 sqft lot. Enjoy this large beautiful 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom with 2012 sqft of living space plus a 400 sqft bonus room with lots of amenities and upgrades throughout! Features include: Finished wood floors throughout w/ pitched wood beamed ceilings in the living room (wired for surround sound) & dining room/family room. Newer paint inside & out, brick fireplace, newer windows, recessed led lighting w/ dimmers. Kitchen has gourmet cook’s kitchen w/custom finished cabinets, granite counters, custom stone backsplash, all stainless-steel appliances (wine cooler, indoor grill, refrigerator, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher & dual oven range with a 6 burner cook top and griddle) plus beautiful travertine flooring. The huge master suite has large long closet with floor to ceiling mirrors and a master bathroom with a large walk in shower. Other features include: gated swimming pool, covered carport, gated front yard, huge laundry room with washer and dryer included. Don’t miss out this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 Tobias Avenue have any available units?
6903 Tobias Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6903 Tobias Avenue have?
Some of 6903 Tobias Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 Tobias Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6903 Tobias Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 Tobias Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6903 Tobias Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6903 Tobias Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6903 Tobias Avenue offers parking.
Does 6903 Tobias Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6903 Tobias Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 Tobias Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6903 Tobias Avenue has a pool.
Does 6903 Tobias Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6903 Tobias Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 Tobias Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 Tobias Avenue has units with dishwashers.
