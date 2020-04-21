6903 Tobias Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Gorgeous single story home with a large bonus room situated on a large 7,260 sqft lot. Enjoy this large beautiful 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom with 2012 sqft of living space plus a 400 sqft bonus room with lots of amenities and upgrades throughout! Features include: Finished wood floors throughout w/ pitched wood beamed ceilings in the living room (wired for surround sound) & dining room/family room. Newer paint inside & out, brick fireplace, newer windows, recessed led lighting w/ dimmers. Kitchen has gourmet cook’s kitchen w/custom finished cabinets, granite counters, custom stone backsplash, all stainless-steel appliances (wine cooler, indoor grill, refrigerator, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher & dual oven range with a 6 burner cook top and griddle) plus beautiful travertine flooring. The huge master suite has large long closet with floor to ceiling mirrors and a master bathroom with a large walk in shower. Other features include: gated swimming pool, covered carport, gated front yard, huge laundry room with washer and dryer included. Don’t miss out this opportunity!