All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

6869 Pacific View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6869 Pacific View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic Hollywood Hills view home for short term lease--fully furnished and ready to go! This Stunner has undergone a beautiful transformation--brand new chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and butcher block island, new bath with claw-foot tub, rainwater shower head and body jets, new entertainment center including 50'TV, sunroom with skylight, French doors from den leading out to spectacular terraced yard with 6 person Jacuzzi and views of Griffith Park and the Hollywood sign, 2 al fresco dining areas, succulent fruit trees. This house comes fully equipped with Nest A/C and heating system, Direct TV, fast wireless internet service, weekly maid service, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, mother-in-law unit. Main house 2 bd/1 ba, additional unit 1 bd/1 ba. You have to see this to believe it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have any available units?
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have?
Some of 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College