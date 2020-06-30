6868 CAMROSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking hot tub media room

Have coffee on the private deck off the master suite of this cozy, farmhouse-chic unit. Make breakfast in the fully-equipped kitchen and enjoy it under the unique dining room light fixture. Two remodeled bathrooms offer a spa-like calm. This duplex is on a tree-lined street in the Hollywood Hills near all the hotspots. It's a five-minute walk to the Hollywood Bowl, Walk of Fame, Chinese Theatre, and endless restaurants and entertainment. Fully furnished duplex is available for flexible lease terms. All utilities included. One assigned carport space behind unit and one parking placard for allowed street parking. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush as everything you need is provided. Linens, towels, fully equipped kitchen with place settings and accessories. **All prospective tenants shall, at their discretion, independently verify the square footage of the land and tenant occupied building before executing any lease agreement.