Los Angeles, CA
6868 CAMROSE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6868 CAMROSE Drive

6868 Camrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6868 Camrose Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
media room
Have coffee on the private deck off the master suite of this cozy, farmhouse-chic unit. Make breakfast in the fully-equipped kitchen and enjoy it under the unique dining room light fixture. Two remodeled bathrooms offer a spa-like calm. This duplex is on a tree-lined street in the Hollywood Hills near all the hotspots. It's a five-minute walk to the Hollywood Bowl, Walk of Fame, Chinese Theatre, and endless restaurants and entertainment. Fully furnished duplex is available for flexible lease terms. All utilities included. One assigned carport space behind unit and one parking placard for allowed street parking. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush as everything you need is provided. Linens, towels, fully equipped kitchen with place settings and accessories. **All prospective tenants shall, at their discretion, independently verify the square footage of the land and tenant occupied building before executing any lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 CAMROSE Drive have any available units?
6868 CAMROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6868 CAMROSE Drive have?
Some of 6868 CAMROSE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 CAMROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6868 CAMROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 CAMROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6868 CAMROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6868 CAMROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6868 CAMROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 6868 CAMROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6868 CAMROSE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 CAMROSE Drive have a pool?
No, 6868 CAMROSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6868 CAMROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6868 CAMROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 CAMROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 CAMROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.

