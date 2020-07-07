All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

6858 Ben Avenue

6858 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6858 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
6858 Ben Ave. North Hollywood, CA 91605 - Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Heart of North Hollywood! A two-story garden style building with a garage covered parking, and laundry facility located minutes from North Hollywood Arts District. Nearby last stop on the Metro-Rail/Red Line, first stop on the Orange Line and Universal City. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact our Apartment Manager, Mike at (310) 489-3342

KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 1 Space Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: 1 month (OAC) Laundry: Shared Property Type: Apartment Large living room with new paint, new wood floors, air conditioner, wall gas heater, large coat closet and a large window with new vertical blinds. Dining room with new paint, new wood floors, ceiling fan with a nice light fixture, and a window with vertical blinds. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring. Microwave, and lots of cabinets Master Bedroom with Master Bath Connected. New paint, large window with vertical blinds and a spacious closet with sliding doors. 2nd Bedroom with new paint, large window with vertical blinds and a spacious closet with sliding doors. This Unit will go Fast. Call for Appointment to view.

OTHER AMENITIES: Other (hardwood flooring, tile floor, wall heater, large windows, large closet) Appliances: Refridgerator, Microwave, Electricity and 5G Internet included upon request for only $95 Total added to rent.

Other Terms and Requirements: 1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $35 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government-issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military I

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6858 Ben Avenue have any available units?
6858 Ben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6858 Ben Avenue have?
Some of 6858 Ben Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6858 Ben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6858 Ben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6858 Ben Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6858 Ben Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6858 Ben Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6858 Ben Avenue offers parking.
Does 6858 Ben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6858 Ben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6858 Ben Avenue have a pool?
No, 6858 Ben Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6858 Ben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6858 Ben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6858 Ben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6858 Ben Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

