6858 Ben Avenue

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

6858 Ben Ave. North Hollywood, CA 91605 - Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Heart of North Hollywood! A two-story garden style building with a garage covered parking, and laundry facility located minutes from North Hollywood Arts District. Nearby last stop on the Metro-Rail/Red Line, first stop on the Orange Line and Universal City. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact our Apartment Manager, Mike at (310) 489-3342



KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 1 Space Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: 1 month (OAC) Laundry: Shared Property Type: Apartment Large living room with new paint, new wood floors, air conditioner, wall gas heater, large coat closet and a large window with new vertical blinds. Dining room with new paint, new wood floors, ceiling fan with a nice light fixture, and a window with vertical blinds. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring. Microwave, and lots of cabinets Master Bedroom with Master Bath Connected. New paint, large window with vertical blinds and a spacious closet with sliding doors. 2nd Bedroom with new paint, large window with vertical blinds and a spacious closet with sliding doors. This Unit will go Fast. Call for Appointment to view.



OTHER AMENITIES: Other (hardwood flooring, tile floor, wall heater, large windows, large closet) Appliances: Refridgerator, Microwave, Electricity and 5G Internet included upon request for only $95 Total added to rent.



Other Terms and Requirements: 1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $35 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government-issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military I



No Pets Allowed



