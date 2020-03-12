All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

6840 Orion Ave

6840 Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6840 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished, 1,304-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home in Van Nuys.

The spacious and homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with nifty cabinetry with plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, oven/range, brand-new dishwasher, garbage disposal are included along with a hookup washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. It has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior has a fenced yard and a covered patio ---perfect and safe spots outdoor activities with the family.

It comes with 2 spots detached garage; 9 spots of private driveway parking.

Dogs only with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking, please.

Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

Nearby parks: Delano Park, Woodley Avenue Park, and Van Nuys Recreation Area.

Nearby Schools:
Van Nuys Senior High School - 0.95 miles, 8/10
Daniel Pearl Journalism & Communications Magnet School - 1.83 miles, 8/10
Lashon Academy - 1.06 miles, 8/10
Ararat Charter School - 1.39 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
734 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
234 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5161637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 Orion Ave have any available units?
6840 Orion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 Orion Ave have?
Some of 6840 Orion Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 Orion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6840 Orion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 Orion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 Orion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6840 Orion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6840 Orion Ave offers parking.
Does 6840 Orion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6840 Orion Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 Orion Ave have a pool?
No, 6840 Orion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6840 Orion Ave have accessible units?
No, 6840 Orion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 Orion Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6840 Orion Ave has units with dishwashers.
