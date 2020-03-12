6840 Orion Ave

Amenities
Unfurnished, 1,304-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home in Van Nuys.
The spacious and homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with nifty cabinetry with plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, oven/range, brand-new dishwasher, garbage disposal are included along with a hookup washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. It has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior has a fenced yard and a covered patio ---perfect and safe spots outdoor activities with the family.
It comes with 2 spots detached garage; 9 spots of private driveway parking.
Dogs only with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
No smoking, please.
Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.
Nearby parks: Delano Park, Woodley Avenue Park, and Van Nuys Recreation Area.
Nearby Schools:
Van Nuys Senior High School - 0.95 miles, 8/10
Daniel Pearl Journalism & Communications Magnet School - 1.83 miles, 8/10
Lashon Academy - 1.06 miles, 8/10
Ararat Charter School - 1.39 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
734 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
234 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
