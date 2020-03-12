6840 Orion Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Unfurnished, 1,304-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home in Van Nuys.



The spacious and homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with nifty cabinetry with plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, oven/range, brand-new dishwasher, garbage disposal are included along with a hookup washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. It has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior has a fenced yard and a covered patio ---perfect and safe spots outdoor activities with the family.



It comes with 2 spots detached garage; 9 spots of private driveway parking.



Dogs only with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking, please.



Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.



Nearby parks: Delano Park, Woodley Avenue Park, and Van Nuys Recreation Area.



Nearby Schools:

Van Nuys Senior High School - 0.95 miles, 8/10

Daniel Pearl Journalism & Communications Magnet School - 1.83 miles, 8/10

Lashon Academy - 1.06 miles, 8/10

Ararat Charter School - 1.39 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

734 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

234 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5161637)