6836 Radford Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit.



Wood laminate flooring throughout

Granite Counter tops

Updated bathroom



-Building amenities:

-Full Gated Parking - 1 parking spot

-Full Gated Entry

-Laundry Facility on-site 24/7

-Manager on-site 24/7



*****For more information or to schedule an appointment please call our office at (818) 981-1885

No section 8

No pets allowed

No evictions



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3926697)