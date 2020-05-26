Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6836 Radford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
6836 Radford Ave
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM
1 of 5
6836 Radford Ave
6836 Radford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6836 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit.
Wood laminate flooring throughout
Granite Counter tops
Updated bathroom
-Building amenities:
-Full Gated Parking - 1 parking spot
-Full Gated Entry
-Laundry Facility on-site 24/7
-Manager on-site 24/7
*****For more information or to schedule an appointment please call our office at (818) 981-1885
No section 8
No pets allowed
No evictions
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3926697)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6836 Radford Ave have any available units?
6836 Radford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6836 Radford Ave have?
Some of 6836 Radford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6836 Radford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6836 Radford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 Radford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6836 Radford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6836 Radford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6836 Radford Ave offers parking.
Does 6836 Radford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6836 Radford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 Radford Ave have a pool?
No, 6836 Radford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6836 Radford Ave have accessible units?
No, 6836 Radford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 Radford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 Radford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
