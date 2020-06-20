Amenities

Welcome to 6830 Amigo Avenue, Reseda! This Turn-Key newly remodeled property is a perfect home. From its massive 10,000 square foot lot and original hardwood floors to the swimming pool, detached 2-car garage and RV parking. The home features a family rooms which opens up to the kitchen with a bar top, as well as the living room. The master bedroom provides a private bathroom, walk-in closet and steps away to pool/backyard access. The main selling point for the property is that it contains a permitted back house on the same lot, which is gated away from the main home, and it even contains a separate address, 6832 Amigo Avenue. The back house is 1200 Sqft. Lastly, the home is great location near malls, schools, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. This home is a must see, as it will go quickly!- 6830 Amigo Avenue (House) Leased - $3,800- 6832 Amigo Avenue (Back House) Leased - $3,800