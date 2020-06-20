All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6830 AMIGO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6830 AMIGO Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

6830 AMIGO Avenue

6830 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6830 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 6830 Amigo Avenue, Reseda! This Turn-Key newly remodeled property is a perfect home. From its massive 10,000 square foot lot and original hardwood floors to the swimming pool, detached 2-car garage and RV parking. The home features a family rooms which opens up to the kitchen with a bar top, as well as the living room. The master bedroom provides a private bathroom, walk-in closet and steps away to pool/backyard access. The main selling point for the property is that it contains a permitted back house on the same lot, which is gated away from the main home, and it even contains a separate address, 6832 Amigo Avenue. The back house is 1200 Sqft. Lastly, the home is great location near malls, schools, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. This home is a must see, as it will go quickly!- 6830 Amigo Avenue (House) Leased - $3,800- 6832 Amigo Avenue (Back House) Leased - $3,800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 AMIGO Avenue have any available units?
6830 AMIGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6830 AMIGO Avenue have?
Some of 6830 AMIGO Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 AMIGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6830 AMIGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 AMIGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6830 AMIGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6830 AMIGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6830 AMIGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 6830 AMIGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 AMIGO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 AMIGO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6830 AMIGO Avenue has a pool.
Does 6830 AMIGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6830 AMIGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 AMIGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6830 AMIGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College