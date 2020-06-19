6828 Yolanda Avenue

Amenities

We have a two-story, 5 bedroom, 2 full bath charming home in the heart of Reseda that will be available in September 2018. Tile floors throughout with exception of three bedrooms that have carpet. Large L-shaped kitchen with granite counter tops, some stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet storage. Dishwasher, oven/stovetop, garbage disposal. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans for circulation in the warmer months. 2 Central AC/Heat units for energy savings. LED recessed lighting throughout. Separate laundry room with washer + dryer included. Fireplace. Cats/dogs welcomed with approval. Outdoor patio with a huge backyard that is perfect for a grill, sitting area, and leisure activities. Other Details: upstairs there is 1 full bath and 2 bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in closet, beautiful high ceilings, and a private balcony with back entry/exit stairs. Size: 1800sqft. Rent: $3,150. Deposit: $3,150. One year lease. Ideal for roommates or families. Please call 818-366-5088 for further inquiries. If no one is able to pick up, please leave a message and we’ll return your call as soon as possible. Thank you.