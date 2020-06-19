All apartments in Los Angeles
6828 Yolanda Avenue

6828 N Yolanda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6828 N Yolanda Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have a two-story, 5 bedroom, 2 full bath charming home in the heart of Reseda that will be available in September 2018. Tile floors throughout with exception of three bedrooms that have carpet. Large L-shaped kitchen with granite counter tops, some stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet storage. Dishwasher, oven/stovetop, garbage disposal. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans for circulation in the warmer months. 2 Central AC/Heat units for energy savings. LED recessed lighting throughout. Separate laundry room with washer + dryer included. Fireplace. Cats/dogs welcomed with approval. Outdoor patio with a huge backyard that is perfect for a grill, sitting area, and leisure activities. Other Details: upstairs there is 1 full bath and 2 bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in closet, beautiful high ceilings, and a private balcony with back entry/exit stairs. Size: 1800sqft. Rent: $3,150. Deposit: $3,150. One year lease. Ideal for roommates or families. Please call 818-366-5088 for further inquiries. If no one is able to pick up, please leave a message and we’ll return your call as soon as possible. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

